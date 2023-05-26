fbpixel
Lil Durk and Morgan Wallen Reunite for New Song ‘Stand By Me’

Chicago rapper and Tennessee singer drop second collaboration following the 2021 hit "Broadway Girls"
Lil Durk and Morgan Wallen Reunite for New Song
Lil Durk and Morgan Wallen Josh Brasted/FilmMagic; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images/iHeartRadio

Lil Durk released his new album Almost Healed Friday, and with it, a new collaboration with country superstar Morgan Wallen titled “Stand By Me.”

The trap-country track, produced by Dr. Luke, opens with Wallen’s stadium-sized hook on the chorus before Lil Durk takes over. “If tomorrow I lost it all/And everything that I have was gone/When there’s nobody else to call/Would you stand by me?” Wallen asks, putting his spin on Ben E. King’s eternal request.

The Chicago rapper and Tennessee singer previously teamed up on the late-2021 hit “Broadway Girls,” which appeared on Lil Durk’s 7220; the track remains a staple at Wallen’s concerts.

Almost Healed — the title and artwork of which reference the incident where he was hit in the face by a pyrotechnic while performing at Lollapalooza in 2022 — also features Alicia Keys, J. Cole (“All My Life“), Kodak Black, Future, the late Juice Wrld and more on its sprawling 21-song track list.

“Ideally, Durk would have cut five or so songs and tightened Almost Healed into a clearer portrait of his struggle to leave his pistol-scarred past behind,” Rolling Stone wrote in its review of Almost Healed. “Instead, he offers his fans a buffet of listening options, some better than others.”

Wallen, meanwhile, is in the midst of a 10-week consecutive reign atop the Billboard 200 with his latest album, One Thing at a Time.

