Lil Durk and Morgan Wallen Reunite for New Song ‘Stand By Me’

Lil Durk released his new album Almost Healed Friday, and with it, a new collaboration with country superstar Morgan Wallen titled “Stand By Me.”

The trap-country track, produced by Dr. Luke, opens with Wallen’s stadium-sized hook on the chorus before Lil Durk takes over. “If tomorrow I lost it all/And everything that I have was gone/When there’s nobody else to call/Would you stand by me?” Wallen asks, putting his spin on Ben E. King’s eternal request.

The Chicago rapper and Tennessee singer previously teamed up on the late-2021 hit “Broadway Girls,” which appeared on Lil Durk’s 7220; the track remains a staple at Wallen’s concerts.

Almost Healed — the title and artwork of which reference the incident where he was hit in the face by a pyrotechnic while performing at Lollapalooza in 2022 — also features Alicia Keys, J. Cole (“All My Life“), Kodak Black, Future, the late Juice Wrld and more on its sprawling 21-song track list.

“Ideally, Durk would have cut five or so songs and tightened Almost Healed into a clearer portrait of his struggle to leave his pistol-scarred past behind,” Rolling Stone wrote in its review of Almost Healed. “Instead, he offers his fans a buffet of listening options, some better than others.”

Wallen, meanwhile, is in the midst of a 10-week consecutive reign atop the Billboard 200 with his latest album, One Thing at a Time.