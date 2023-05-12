Lil Durk, J. Cole Team Up on Inspirational New Single ‘All My Life’

Lil Durk has dropped a new single “All My Life,” featuring J. Cole. The track will appear on the rapper’s forthcoming eighth LP, Almost Healed, set for release May 26.

The single arrives along with a music video, which was directed by Steve Cannon. The song, which Lil Durk teased on Instagram earlier this week, features a children’s choir as the rapper reflects on how far he’s come: “All my life, they’re never gonna keep me down. All this time, they never thought I’d make it out.”

Almost Healed follows Lil Durk's 2022 effort 7220, which dropped last March. The rapper sat down with Rolling Stone to discuss the deeply personal album, noting that he continues to battle the grief of losing so many loved ones. "Even if you do 99 percent of shit right, you still got 1 percent of the demons with you," Durk said. "You get angry fast and one reply can fuck up a billion dollars."

Earlier this month, Lil Durk linked up with Swizz Beatz and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie for “Say Less,” a collaboration from Beatz’s Hip Hop 50: Vol. 2. He also recently hopped on Babyface Ray’s track “Wonderful Wayne & Jackie Boy.”