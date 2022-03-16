 Lil Durk Enlists Future for 'Petty Too,' 'Ahh Ha' Medley on 'Fallon' - Rolling Stone
Lil Durk Enlists Future for ‘Petty Too,’ ‘Ahh Ha’ Medley on ‘Fallon’

Chicago rapper’s latest album, 7220, features collaborations with multiple artists

Lil Durk delivered a double dose of music from his new LP on The Tonight Show Tuesday evening — and Future was on deck to join the rapper in a performance of their latest collaborative effort.

The duo kicked off the segment with a heavily-censored rendition of “Petty Too” — which marks the eighth time Lil Durk and Future have joined forces — before Lil Durk took center stage to perform “Ahh Ha.” Both tracks come off Lil Durk’s 7220, which was released last week. The album, which marks the Chicago rapper’s first full-length solo effort since 2020’s The Voice, also features appearances by rapper Gunna, country singer Morgan Wallen and singer-songwriter Summer Walker. (In 2021, Lil Durk released The Voice of the Heroes, a collaborative album with Lil Baby.)

Next month, Lil Durk will embark on a headlining U.S. tour in support of 7220, kicking off April 8 in Phoenix and eventually wrapping in Chicago May 2.

