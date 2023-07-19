Lil Durk Cancels Over 20 Concerts After Hospitalization

Lil Durk has called off over 20 concerts — including his set at Rolling Loud Miami this weekend — as he continues to recover following a reported hospitalization earlier this month.

Lil Durk was supposed to kick off his lengthy Sorry for the Drought tour at the end of this month, but pretty much every show on the itinerary is currently labeled “canceled” on Ticketmaster. The only two gigs still listed are hometown shows in Chicago: A Sorry for the Drought performance on Aug. 11, followed by an appearance at the WGCI Summer Jam on Aug. 12.

The (controversial) internet personality DJ Akademiks shared a statement from Durk about the cancellations, in which the rapper said: “Since I’m still awaiting to get full clearance from my doctors to travel and perform again, I have no other choice but to cancel my headlining Rolling Loud performance. While I’m resting, I am looking forward to my two homecoming shows on the 11th and 12th in Chicago. For the rest of the country, I’lll be announcing new dates soon.”

A rep for Lil Durk did not immediately return Rolling Stone’s request for comment.

Earlier this month, TMZ reported that Lil Durk spent a week in the hospital with severe dehydration and exhaustion after falling ill in Ohio. The medical emergency caused Durk to miss a handful of concerts in Europe and a scheduled appearance at the Espy Awards.

At the time, Lil Durk said, “After performing and traveling daily I’ve become severely dehydrated and advised by my doctors not to travel due to exhaustion. Once I get my full energy back, it’s back to business which I’m looking forward to.”

Back in May, Lil Durk released a new album, Almost Healed, which followed last year’s 7220.