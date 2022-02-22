 Lil Durk Shares Crowded Music Video For Latest Single 'AHHH HA' - Rolling Stone
Lil Durk Packs In With His Crew For Crowded ‘Ahh Ha’ Music Video

The Chicago rapper also changed the release date for his next album, 7220

Lil Durk is packed in with his crew in the music video for his latest single “Ahhh Ha,” which he shared last week after a few days of teasing the song on Instagram.

The Jerry Production video fits at least a dozen of the Chicago rapper’s closest confidants into most frames. When they aren’t hyping up the track over stacks of cash, they’re chilling in the snowed out Englewood streets. Throughout the visual, the rapper rocks an iced out ring in tribute to a late friend.

Along with dropping the “Ahh Ha” video, Lil Durk announced a new release date for his upcoming album 7220: The record was supposed to arrive Feb. 22, but is now slated to drop March 11. He had initially planned to release the project on the same day as Kanye West’s Donda 2, which is now headed exclusively to a stem player rather than any streaming platforms.

7220 will be Lil Durk’s first solo full-length since The Voice arrived at the tail end of 2020. Last year, he teamed up with Lil Baby for the collaborative record The Voice of the Heroes. In the interim, he’s appeared on tracks with,  Kanye West, H.E.R., Summer Walker, and DJ Khaled and also ushered Morgan Wallen back into the spotlight after the country singer was caught on video shouting a racial slur.

A full 7220 track list, including possible features, is still imminent. But once it arrives, the rapper will launch a North American tour in support of the LP, making stops in Phoenix, Miami, Atlanta, New York and more before a grand finale show at Chicago’s United Center.

