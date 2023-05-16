Lil Durk to Make It Rain on ‘Sorry for the Drought’ Tour
Lil Durk will hit the road this summer in support of his upcoming new album, Almost Healed.
The Chicago rapper will kick off his 27-city “Sorry for the Drought” tour July 28 at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater in Tampa, Florida. The run will continue throughout August and into September, wrapping Sept. 7 at the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater in Phoenix, Arizona. Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, and DD Osama will provide support throughout the tour on select dates.
Tickets for the “Sorry for the Drought” tour will go on sale May 18 at 10 a.m. local time, while a Live Nation presale will be held tomorrow, May 17.
The tour announcement comes on the heels of Lil Durk’s new single with J. Cole, “All My Life,” which dropped last week. The song is, so far, the only one Durk has shared from Almost Healed, which arrives May 26. The album marks Lil Durk’s eighth LP and follows last year’s 7220.
In an interview with Rolling Stone around the release of 7220, Lil Durk discussed the deeply personal album and how he continues contend with the grief of losing so many loved ones. “Even if you do 99 percent of shit right, you still got 1 percent of the demons with you,” Durk said. “You get angry fast and one reply can fuck up a billion dollars.”
Earlier this month, Lil Durk teamed with Swizz Beatz and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie for “Say Less,” a collaboration from Swizz’s Hip Hop 50: Vol. 2 EP. Durk also recently featured on Babyface Ray’s song, “Wonderful Wayne & Jackie Boy.”
Lil Durk Sorry for the Drought 2023 Tour Dates
July 28 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater
July 29 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre (without Kodak Black and NLE Choppa)
July 30 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 1 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Aug. 3 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Aug. 4 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena (without Kodak Black)
Aug. 5 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
Aug. 6 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
Aug. 8 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
Aug. 9 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage (without Kodak Black)
Aug. 11 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
Aug. 13 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 15 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
Aug. 16 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
Aug. 18 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 19 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
Aug. 21 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Aug. 22 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
Aug. 23 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Aug. 25 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 26 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena (without Kodak Black and NLE Choppa)
Aug. 29 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
Aug. 30 – Portland, OR @ RV Inn Styles Resort Amphitheater
Sept. 1 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
Sept. 2 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre (without Kodak Black and NLE Choppa)
Sept. 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
Sept. 7 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre