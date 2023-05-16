Lil Durk to Make It Rain on ‘Sorry for the Drought’ Tour

Lil Durk will hit the road this summer in support of his upcoming new album, Almost Healed.

The Chicago rapper will kick off his 27-city “Sorry for the Drought” tour July 28 at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater in Tampa, Florida. The run will continue throughout August and into September, wrapping Sept. 7 at the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater in Phoenix, Arizona. Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, and DD Osama will provide support throughout the tour on select dates.

Tickets for the “Sorry for the Drought” tour will go on sale May 18 at 10 a.m. local time, while a Live Nation presale will be held tomorrow, May 17.

The tour announcement comes on the heels of Lil Durk’s new single with J. Cole, “All My Life,” which dropped last week. The song is, so far, the only one Durk has shared from Almost Healed, which arrives May 26. The album marks Lil Durk’s eighth LP and follows last year’s 7220.

In an interview with Rolling Stone around the release of 7220, Lil Durk discussed the deeply personal album and how he continues contend with the grief of losing so many loved ones. “Even if you do 99 percent of shit right, you still got 1 percent of the demons with you,” Durk said. “You get angry fast and one reply can fuck up a billion dollars.”

Earlier this month, Lil Durk teamed with Swizz Beatz and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie for "Say Less," a collaboration from Swizz's Hip Hop 50: Vol. 2 EP. Durk also recently featured on Babyface Ray's song, "Wonderful Wayne & Jackie Boy."

Lil Durk Sorry for the Drought 2023 Tour Dates

July 28 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater

July 29 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre (without Kodak Black and NLE Choppa)

July 30 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 1 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Aug. 3 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Aug. 4 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena (without Kodak Black)

Aug. 5 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Aug. 6 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 8 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Aug. 9 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage (without Kodak Black)

Aug. 11 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Aug. 13 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 15 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug. 16 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Aug. 18 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 19 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

Aug. 21 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Aug. 22 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

Aug. 23 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Aug. 25 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 26 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena (without Kodak Black and NLE Choppa)

Aug. 29 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 30 – Portland, OR @ RV Inn Styles Resort Amphitheater

Sept. 1 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

Sept. 2 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre (without Kodak Black and NLE Choppa)

Sept. 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

Sept. 7 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre