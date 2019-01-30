Lil Baby Announces ‘The New Generation Tour’ With City Girls, Blueface

Lil Baby will embark on a tour this spring with special guests City Girls and Blueface. The New Generation Tour will kick off on March 13th in Houston.
The 24-year-old rapper’s North American trek comes on the heels of his November mixtape Street Gossip. Along with City Girls and Blueface, the tour will feature Jordan Hollywood, Rylo Rodriguez, Marlo and 42 Dugg as opening acts. It will rap up on April 20th in Lil Baby’s hometown of Atlanta.
Lil Baby released three projects last year. Prior to Street Gossip, he unveiled his debut album Harder Than Ever as well as the collaborative mixtape with Gunna, Drip Harder.
Lil Baby’s New Generation Tour Dates
March 13th – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
March 14th – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
March 18th – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
March 19th – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
March 22nd – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
March 23rd – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair
March 25th – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore Auditorium
March 27th – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
March 28th – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theater
March 29th – Minneapolis, MN @ Myth Live
March 30th – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
April 1st – Chicago, IL @ Riviera
April 2nd – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
April 3rd – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
April 4th – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room
April 5th – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
April 8th – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
April 9th – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater
April 10th – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
April 13th – Providence, RI @ The Strand
April 14th – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theater
April 17th – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
April 18th – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues
April 19th – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
April 20th – Atlanta, GA @ The Coca Cola Roxy
