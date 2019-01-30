Lil Baby Announces ‘The New Generation Tour’ With City Girls, Blueface

Lil Baby will embark on a tour this spring with special guests City Girls and Blueface. The New Generation Tour will kick off on March 13th in Houston.

The 24-year-old rapper’s North American trek comes on the heels of his November mixtape Street Gossip. Along with City Girls and Blueface, the tour will feature Jordan Hollywood, Rylo Rodriguez, Marlo and 42 Dugg as opening acts. It will rap up on April 20th in Lil Baby’s hometown of Atlanta.

Lil Baby released three projects last year. Prior to Street Gossip, he unveiled his debut album Harder Than Ever as well as the collaborative mixtape with Gunna, Drip Harder.

Lil Baby’s New Generation Tour Dates

March 13th – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

March 14th – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

March 18th – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

March 19th – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

March 22nd – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

March 23rd – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair

March 25th – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore Auditorium

March 27th – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

March 28th – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theater

March 29th – Minneapolis, MN @ Myth Live

March 30th – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

April 1st – Chicago, IL @ Riviera

April 2nd – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

April 3rd – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

April 4th – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room

April 5th – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

April 8th – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

April 9th – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater

April 10th – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

April 13th – Providence, RI @ The Strand

April 14th – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theater

April 17th – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

April 18th – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues

April 19th – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

April 20th – Atlanta, GA @ The Coca Cola Roxy