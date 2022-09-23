Lil Baby Samples Tears For Fears on Inspirational New Single ‘The World Is Yours to Take’

Lil Baby has dropped a new single, “The World Is Yours to Take.” The anthemic song, which samples Tears for Fears’ “Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” will appear on the first-ever FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 soundtrack, as well as in a campaign for Budweiser.

“Took a lot to get us here/ we broke curses,” the rapper intones on the single. “Kill or be killed/ the field show no mercy/ losers just lose/ while winners get worshipped.”

“My new track with Budweiser for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Soundtrack is a special one for me,” Lil Baby said in a statement. “It’s about the journey we’ve all been on over the last few years and celebrating what’s next. When I started in music in 2017, I went all in on a dream that brought me to where I am now, and that’s what I want fans to feel when they hear the song. I hope it makes you feel like you’re walking out onto the pitch at the World Cup making moves toward your own dreams, whatever that means to you.”

The rapper will film an official music video for the track at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which takes place Nov. 20 through Dec. 18.

Lil Baby has released several tracks so far this year ahead of his new LP, It’s Only Me, out Oct. 14. Earlier this month, he shared a new video for his hard-hitting track, “Detox.” Lil Baby also recently featured on DJ Khaled’s “Staying Alive” alongside Drake, as well as Nav’s “Never Sleep” with Travis Scott. It’s Only Me will follow 2020’s My Turn.

Last month, Lil Baby released Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby, an Amazon Prime Video documentary about the rapper’s meteoric rise.