Lil Baby Heads to FIFA World Cup for ‘The World Is Yours to Take’ Video

Lil Baby celebrates Argentina’s FIFA World Cup win with his “The World Is Yours to Take” video, which includes footage from stadiums in Doha, Qatar interwoven with scenes from pivotal match moments throughout the tournament. The song and clip are inspired by Tears for Fears with their “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” chorus woven in, and a nod to its desert-featuring video.

In the Director X-helmed video, Lil Baby is seen speeding around in a boat and through the desert, partying on the beach, surveying stadiums, and performing live. The song addresses resilience, on the field and in life. "They don't give you the title, you gotta take it," he raps. "Lots of energy mixed with determination." Several artists who shared the stage in Doha via Budweiser during the World Cup festivities appear in the clip, as well as Argentinian rapper Paulo Londra and Brazilian beatmaker Papatinho, who both recently released remixes of Lil Baby's single.

“I’m excited to make history with Budweiser and close out the 2022 FIFA World Cup with this unforgettable video,” Lil Baby said in a statement. “Working with Director X and the amazing people from around the globe, we’re celebrating what it means to bring the world together and inspire people to chase those dreams.”

The song is a part of the official FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 soundtrack, which also features Maluma, Nicki Minaj, and Myriam Fares’ “Tukoh Taka”; and Jung Kook’s “Dreamers,” which the BTS member performed during the opening ceremony.