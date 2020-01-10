Lil Baby Reflects on Success on New Song ‘Sum 2 Prove’

Lil Baby has previewed his upcoming album My Turn with another new track, a hyped up number called “Sum 2 Prove” released via his own imprint Wolf Pack Global through Quality Control Music/Motown.

On the song, the rapper considers his career so far, offering, “We finally made it, let’s pop us some bottles/ I took the lead and then everyone followed/ They know I’m runnin’ it right to the bank/ They want me to ease up, I didn’t leave ’em any breathin’ room/ Sorry, I told ’em, I can’t.” He adds, “I gotta be one of them greats.”

Sum 2 Prove 1/10/20 pic.twitter.com/vdOHgDVQtj — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) January 5, 2020

The track follows the release of “Woah,” which Lil Baby dropped in November. He also released “Baby,” featuring DaBaby, in July, with an official music video in August. The rapper’s debut studio album, Harder Than Ever, arrived in 2018 and while no specific details have been revealed he has suggested he’s planning the release of his next album, My Turn, soon.

Lil Baby’s hit single “Drip Too Hard,” a collaboration with Gunna, is nominated for the Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Performance, Lil Baby’s first Grammy nomination. The awards ceremony will take place Sunday, January 27th.