Lil Baby Drops Video for ‘Real As It Gets,’ First New Song of 2021

Lil Baby has dropped the video for his new track “Real As It Gets,” the Atlanta rapper’s first new music of 2021.

The single also features Louisville rapper EST Gee, who appears alongside Lil Baby in the Caleb Jarmine-directed video; the rapper is reportedly at work on his Lamborghini Boys mixtape, which will likely include “Real As It Gets.”

“I’m on some greatest shit/My people proud/I’m as real as it gets/Gone have to chase me I don’t like to wait and I swear I’m impatient I don’t like to sit,” Lil Baby raps on the chorus.

Lil Baby released his chart-topping LP My Turn in February 2020. The rapper is also up for two Grammy Awards — Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “The Bigger Picture” — at next week’s virtual ceremony.

As part of our Musicians on Musicians issue, Lil Baby spoke with his favorite rapper, Lil Wayne. “I always feel like Wayne did what he wanted to do, in a sense,” Lil Baby said. “And the reason I feel like he could do whatever he wanted to do was because he put the numbers up behind him. So that’s the way I’m kind of rocking. I’m gonna rock out how I wanna rock out, as long as I put the numbers up.”