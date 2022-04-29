Lil Baby Ensures April Is the Cruelest Month With New Song ‘Frozen’

Lil Baby is closing out an already extremely productive and rewarding April with his third new song of the month, “Frozen.”

The song is centered around a melancholic piano loop that wafts around cymbal ticks and handclaps that feel practically delicate compared to the booming, bruised bass hits. The track finds Lil Baby pondering fame and success, wondering at one point, “Started from the bottom how the fuck I’m up here/If you really came from nothing then you know how that feel/Ain’t no extras only steppas that’s the way that I live/Put some extras on it, blessed her, yea that’s what I did.”

“Frozen” follows “Right On” and “In a Minute,” both of which Lil Baby released at the beginning of April (along with accompanying music videos). More recently, Lil Baby joined Ed Sheeran for a remix of his song “2step”; the video for the track was notably shot in Ukraine before Russia’s invasion (all royalties and proceeds from the single are benefiting humanitarian efforts tied to the war).

Along with all the new music, Lil Baby kicked off April by winning his first Grammy Award, earning a Best Melodic Rap Performance trophy for his contributions to Kanye West’s “Hurricane.” He also just performed at Coachella and has a handful of standalone shows and some more festival appearances — including a set at Lollapalooza — scheduled throughout the summer. Additionally, in June, Lil Baby will be on hand to give a special performance following the premiere of a new doc about his life, Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby, at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival.