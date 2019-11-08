Hear Lil Baby Hype Himself on New Single ‘Woah’

Lil Baby has dropped a new single, “Woah,” via his own imprint Wolf Pack Global through Quality Control Music/Motown. The song, his first solo track since July, teases the rapper’s next album.

On the fast-talking single, produced by Quay Global, Lil Baby spits, “Brand new car is noisy, come through and it’s roarin’/ You ain’t gotta worry, don’t care about your boyfriend/ See me and get nervous, I damn near did it perfect/ Work hard and determine, it’s safe to say I earned it, woah.” He adds, “Turn me up some more so my haters can hear it, woah.”

Lil Baby’s last single, “Babies,” featuring DaBaby came out in July, with an official music video in August. Earlier this year the rapper teamed up with Future for “Out the Mud,” which was also produced by Quay Global. Lil Baby’s debut studio album, Harder Than Ever, arrived in 2018. No details have been released about his follow-up, but with this many new singles arriving in 2019 it can’t be far away.