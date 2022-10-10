fbpixel
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Fully Focused

Lil Baby Keeps His Eyes on the Prize in Video for New Single ‘Heyy’

Single will appear on It's Only Me, the follow-up to 2020's My Turn, out Friday
lil baby heyy music video
Lil Baby

Nothing is throwing Lil Baby off his game. On his latest single, “Heyy,” the rapper keeps his eyes on the prize, dismissing petty drama in favor of adhering to the lessons he was taught growing up.

In the accompanying music video, directed by Ivan Berrios, Lil Baby basks in a luxurious empire of his own making. Surrounded by women, money, and a dozen copies of himself, the Atlanta native recounts the humble advice that got him there: “Take some, only when you need it/You won’t make it far bein’ greedy/My grandma taught me how to be a leader/If we fly commercial, we got greeters/They just know that we important people/They see how we comin’, think we ghetto/Until their children tell ’em I’m their hero.”

“Heyy” will appear on Lil Baby’s forthcoming album It’s Only Me, set for release on Friday. The record will follow 2020’s My Turn. On Instagram, he wrote, “I Kno Its Been Along Time Coming But I’m Coming Harder And Harder.”

The rapper also shared the tracklist for It’s Only Me, which notably doesn’t feature many of the singles he’s shared throughout the year, including the newly released “Detox” and “Frozen.” The album does see Lil Baby teaming up with Nardo Wick, Young Thug, Future, Jeremih, EST Gee, Pooh Shiesty, and more.

It’s Only Me Tracklist:

  1. Real Spill
  2. Stand on It
  3. Pop Out feat. Nardo Wick
  4. Heyy
  5. California Breeze
  6. Perfect Timing
  7. Never Hating feat. Young Thug
  8. Forever feat. Fridayy
  9. Not Finished
  10. In a Minute
  11. Waterfall Flow
  12. Everything
  13. From Now on feat. Future
  14. Double Down
  15. Cost to be Alive Feat Rylo Rodriguez
  16. Top Priority
  17. Danger
  18. Stop Playin feat. Jeremih
  19. FR
  20. Back and Forth EST Gee
  21. Shiest Talk feat. Pooh Shiesty
  22. No fly Zone
  23. Russian Roulette

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Helena Christensen Looks Effortlessly Confident in Nothing But a See-Through Black Bra & Garters

'The Rings of Power' Showrunners Break Silence on Backlash, Sauron and Season 2

50 Cent's Oldest Son Calls His $6700/Month In Child Support Inadequate

American Tourist Smashes Ancient Statues at the Vatican After Being Denied a Meeting with the Pope

You might also like

Copyright © 2022 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad