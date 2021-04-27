Lil Baby Teams Up With Megan Thee Stallion for ‘On Me’ Remix

Megan Thee Stallion has hopped on a remix of Lil Baby’s “On Me,” his standalone single that was originally released last December.

The new version of the track dropped on Tuesday alongside a music video featuring the two rap artists, directed by Mike Ho. The clip starts off with Lil Baby’s verse in front of an icy fortress, with Megan appearing alongside him to lip-sync. During her verse, Megan goes back-and-forth between the tundra setting and a roaring volcano, rapping with equal parts ice and fire: “I know bitches gotta be losing money, how they keep watching me winning/Told him boy since you keep looking at it, might as well go ahead and spend it.”

Lil Baby appears on Young Thug’s latest compilation Slime Language 2, released earlier this month on his Young Stoner Life label and also featuring Drake, Travis Scott, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, and Gunna. The album debuted at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart, earning 130 million streams and more than 3,000 sales.

Both Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Baby performed this year at the 63rd Grammy Awards. Lil Baby channeled the past year’s Black Lives Matter rallies in his performance of “The Bigger Picture,” while Megan was joined by Cardi B for a stripper-themed performance of their hit single “WAP,” which garnered over 1,000 FCC complaints. Megan was awarded three Grammys that night, including Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for her “Savage” remix with Beyoncé, as well as Best New Artist, becoming the first female rapper to win in the category since Lauryn Hill in 1999.