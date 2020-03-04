Lil Baby and Lil Wayne Team Up for Flashy New ‘Forever’ Video

Lil Baby and Lil Wayne revel in the good life in their flashy new video for “Forever.” The song appears on Lil Baby’s sophomore album, My Turn, which was released last week.

In the Jon J.-directed clip, the rappers perform in front of a screen that displays fiery scenes and stormy weather. The pair appear with their squad and the visual features a Rolls Royce, an angel-winged woman, and money and bling are in abundance.

“If I sell my soul, I’ll take it back, I’m slime forever,” Lil Baby and Lil Wayne rap on the closing chorus. “I put bust down on the whole gang, we gonna shine together/She got Rollies on her timepiece when she step out, she be flashing/Whenever we get alone, I give her half and she get nasty.”

Lil Baby’s My Turn is the follow-up to his debut studio album, 2018’s Harder Than Ever. The Atlanta rapper’s new LP includes the previously released singles “Sum 2 Prove” and “Woah,” which hit Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 songs chart in November.