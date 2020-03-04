 Lil Baby, Lil Wayne Team Up for Flashy New 'Forever' Video - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1337: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next Kacey Musgraves Is Selling Her Stage Clothes to Aid Nashville Tornado Relief Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Lil Baby and Lil Wayne Team Up for Flashy New ‘Forever’ Video

Song appears on Atlanta rapper’s new My Turn LP

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All

Lil Baby and Lil Wayne revel in the good life in their flashy new video for “Forever.” The song appears on Lil Baby’s sophomore album, My Turn, which was released last week.

In the Jon J.-directed clip, the rappers perform in front of a screen that displays fiery scenes and stormy weather. The pair appear with their squad and the visual features a Rolls Royce, an angel-winged woman, and money and bling are in abundance.

“If I sell my soul, I’ll take it back, I’m slime forever,” Lil Baby and Lil Wayne rap on the closing chorus. “I put bust down on the whole gang, we gonna shine together/She got Rollies on her timepiece when she step out, she be flashing/Whenever we get alone, I give her half and she get nasty.”

Lil Baby’s My Turn is the follow-up to his debut studio album, 2018’s Harder Than Ever. The Atlanta rapper’s new LP includes the previously released singles “Sum 2 Prove” and “Woah,” which hit Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 songs chart in November.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1337: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.