Watch Lil Baby, Lil Durk Team Up For ‘Voice of the Heroes’

Lil Baby and Lil Durk have released a joint track, “Voice of the Heroes,” from their upcoming collaborative album The Voice of the Heroes.

The pair debuted the song in a music video directed by Daps and shot in the streets of Lil Baby’s hometown of Oakland City. The clip showcases real people living in the Atlanta neighborhood as the rappers toss money off a roof.

The Voice Of The Heroes will drop June 4th via Quality Control Music/Wolfpack Global Music/Motown Records/Alamo Records. The duo also shared the art for the album, which features a sketch of the rappers walking down a road together.

Earlier this year Lil Baby and Lil Durk joined DJ Khaled on “Every Chance I Get,” a song off DJ Khaled’s recent 12th album, Khaled Khaled. Durk also appeared on The Tonight Show with Pooh Shiesty to perform “Back in Blood,” from his debut mixtape Shiesty Season.