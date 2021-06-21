Lil Baby Announces the Back Outside Tour 2021 With Lil Durk

Lil Baby will be heading out on the Back Outside Tour this fall with Lil Durk, performing tracks from their collaborative album The Voice of the Heroes along with older hits.
The tour kicks off on September 1st in Mansfield, Massachusetts, at the Xfinity Center, making stops in New Orleans, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and Brooklyn, before wrapping up in West Palm Beach, Florida, on October 15th at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre.
Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, June 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time on LiveNation.com. Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 22nd at 10:00 a.m. local time until Thursday at 10:00 p.m. local time through Citi Entertainment.
Lil Baby, Lil Durk The Back Outside Tour Dates
September 1 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
September 3 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
September 10 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
September 11 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
September 14 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
September 15 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
September 16 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
September 17 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
September 20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
September 22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
September 23 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
September 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
September 25 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
September 27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
September 28 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
September 30 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
October 4 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Arena
October 6 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
October 7 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
October 9 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
October 10 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
October 14 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
October 15 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre