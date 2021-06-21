Lil Baby Announces the Back Outside Tour 2021 With Lil Durk

Lil Baby will be heading out on the Back Outside Tour this fall with Lil Durk, performing tracks from their collaborative album The Voice of the Heroes along with older hits.

The tour kicks off on September 1st in Mansfield, Massachusetts, at the Xfinity Center, making stops in New Orleans, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and Brooklyn, before wrapping up in West Palm Beach, Florida, on October 15th at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, June 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time on LiveNation.com. Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 22nd at 10:00 a.m. local time until Thursday at 10:00 p.m. local time through Citi Entertainment.

Lil Baby, Lil Durk The Back Outside Tour Dates

September 1 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

September 3 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

September 10 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

September 11 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

September 14 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

September 15 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

September 16 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

September 17 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

September 20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

September 22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

September 23 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

September 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

September 25 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

September 27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

September 28 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

September 30 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

October 4 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Arena

October 6 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

October 7 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

October 9 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

October 10 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

October 14 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 15 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre