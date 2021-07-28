Lil Baby, Kirk Franklin Drop Video for ‘Space Jam’ Song ‘We Win’

Over two months after Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin released their Space Jam: A New Legacy contribution “We Win,” the pair have finally dropped a video to accompany the single.

The video combines footage from the LeBron James and Looney Tunes-starring film with shots of Franklin and Lil Baby performing the track on a basketball court.

Lil Baby previously told Rolling Stone of the collaboration, “Working with a legend like Kirk Franklin was cool. I’m proud this is a song that my grandma and kids can listen to, while at the same time I’m still being authentically me. I’m always looking to grow as an artist, and to be a part of the #1 Gospel song in the country…It’s a blessing.”

Franklin, a fan of Lil Baby’s “The Bigger Picture,” added of the rapper, “That he was able to tap into some depth about what was happening and with the temperature of the moment in society, I was impressed. And I think he did it again [on ‘We Win’]. Once again, he showed people how broad he can be in his commentary, and his vulnerability, too.”

Despite an all-star tracklist that also features Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, Saweetie, Brockhampton, Big Freedia, and Chance the Rapper, Rolling Stone called the Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack “an insult to children.”