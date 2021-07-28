 Lil Baby, Kirk Franklin Drop Video for 'Space Jam' Song 'We Win' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Hear Bruce Hornsby's Piano Rendition of Dinosaur Jr.'s 'Feel the Pain'
Home Music Music News

Lil Baby, Kirk Franklin Drop Video for ‘Space Jam’ Song ‘We Win’

Rapper and gospel singer finally pair Space Jam: A New Legacy single with new visual

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Over two months after Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin released their Space Jam: A New Legacy contribution “We Win,” the pair have finally dropped a video to accompany the single.

The video combines footage from the LeBron James and Looney Tunes-starring film with shots of Franklin and Lil Baby performing the track on a basketball court.

Lil Baby previously told Rolling Stone of the collaboration, “Working with a legend like Kirk Franklin was cool. I’m proud this is a song that my grandma and kids can listen to, while at the same time I’m still being authentically me. I’m always looking to grow as an artist, and to be a part of the #1 Gospel song in the country…It’s a blessing.”

Franklin, a fan of Lil Baby’s “The Bigger Picture,” added of the rapper, “That he was able to tap into some depth about what was happening and with the temperature of the moment in society, I was impressed. And I think he did it again [on ‘We Win’]. Once again, he showed people how broad he can be in his commentary, and his vulnerability, too.”

Despite an all-star tracklist that also features Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, Saweetie, Brockhampton, Big Freedia, and Chance the Rapper, Rolling Stone called the Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack “an insult to children.”

In This Article: Kirk Franklin, Lil Baby, Space Jam

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.