Lil Baby, Kirk Franklin Team Up for ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Song ‘We Win’

Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin team up on the new song “We Win,” the first song from the soundtrack for the upcoming Space Jam: A New Legacy.

The aspirational and inspirational gospel-fueled track — produced by Just Blaze — finds Lil Baby rapping, “We will be better than ever/Made a promise we can do it together/And I ain’t breakin my word/I just wish that I could fly like a bird/Get away from this earth/Had to pray a prayer felt I was cursed.”

Space Jam: A New Legacy Official Soundtrack arrives on July 9th, one week before the LeBron James-starring reboot of the beloved basketball/Looney Tunes mash-up arrives in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16th.

The tracklist for the soundtrack will be revealed at a later date. In addition to the soundtrack, the family film has set up nearly 200 brand collaborations, including Nike, PacSun, Tommy Hilfiger, Funko Pop, and much more merch.