Watch Lil Baby’s World Travels in Behind-the-Scenes ‘Global’ Video

Lil Baby gazes out at the beach, poses for fan selfies, cruises the beach on an ATV and performs onstage in his intimate “Global” video. The rapper filmed the clip during his recent travels to Paris, France; Manchester, England; Lagos, Nigeria and Freeport, Bahamas.

“Global” appears on Lil Baby’s recent Street Gossip mixtape. The 13-track set, which debuted at Number Two on the Billboard 200, includes guest spots from Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Meek Mill, Offset, Young Thug, Gunna and producer Metro Boomin, among others.

The November-issued Street Gossip capped off a busy breakout year for Lil Baby. Earlier in 2018, he released his debut LP, Harder Than Ever, which included the Drake team-up “Yes Indeed,” and teamed with Gunna for the collaborative mixtape Drip Harder.

Lil Baby, who recently joined Yo Gotti to perform “Put a Date on It” on The Tonight Show, is preparing to launch his “New Generation Tour” with City Girls, Blueface, Jordan Hollywood and other artists. The trek kicks off March 13th in Houston, Texas and wraps April 20th in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia.