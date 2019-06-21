Hear Lil Baby, Future Pull Gold From Grit on New Song ‘Out the Mud’

Lil Baby and Future have teamed for a punchy new song, “Out the Mud.” Produced by Quay Global, the track boasts a high-pitched flute loop that twists with manic charm around sharp drums and big bass hits. The beat complements the croaky croons of Lil Baby and Future, who drop plenty of quotables in their verses, like the former’s clever couplet, “It’s a home run, I’m batter up/My earrings like baseballs.”

“Out the Mud” marks Lil Baby’s first solo single of 2019, while it also arrives on the heels of his new collaboration with Steflon Don, “Phone Down.” He also recently teamed with Schoolboy Q on “Water,” and appeared on two tracks on DJ Khaled’s new album, Father of Asahd, “Weather the Storm” with Meek Mill and “You Stay” with Meek Mill, J Balvin and Jeremiah. Last year, Lil Baby released his debut studio album, Harder Than Ever.

As for Future, the Atlanta MC released his most recent album, The Wizrd, in January, while in June he shared a new EP, Save Me.