Lil Baby Drops ‘Errbody,’ ‘On Me’ to Mark His 26th Birthday

Lil Baby turned 26 on Thursday and to mark the occasion the rapper dropped two new songs, “Errbody” and “On Me.” Alongside the new tracks, he released accompanying videos.

He said he released the new material to show appreciation for his fans. “Thanks for the Bday wished from my fans & supporters,” he tweeted. “In return I’m dropping 2songs 2videos tonight.”

In the Edgar Estevez, Daps, and Christian Breslauer-directed clip for “Errbody,” Lil Baby stars in an action-packed, movie-styled thriller, complete with a helicopter, car chase and shoot out. “I’m flyer than everybody,” he raps on the hook. “Helicopter in the middle of the hood/I’m flyer than everybody.”

Lil Baby directed the “On Me” visual with Keemotion. It opens with the words, “Hey so this is a Lil Baby video,” but then it’s revealed that, “Actually it’s just moments from a random trip.” He’s seen in a private jet, jet skiing, cruising on a yacht and more as he raps.

Lil Baby released sophomore studio album, My Turn, in February. In an interview with Lil Wayne for Rolling Stone‘s Musicians on Musicians issue, Lil Baby discussed one of his biggest challenges outside of the music realm. “Staying focused now that I got a lot to lose,” he said. “Nowadays a lot of people depend on me. It’s a hard challenge for me, with all the distractions and shit. So that’s like the main thing to me, managing my money the right way.”

Last week, he performed My Turn track “Emotionally Scarred” during the American Music Awards. Over the summer, Lil Baby was featured on the cover of Rolling Stone. He recently collaborated with Nav on “Don’t Need Friends,” as well as his Quality Control labelmates City Girls’ single “Flewed Out.“