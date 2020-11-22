Lil Baby Stages ‘Emotionally Scarred’ Therapy Session at 2020 AMAs

Lil Baby performed “Emotionally Scarred” from his new album My Turn at the 2020 American Music Awards on Sunday.

Baby kicked off the track sitting in a leather chair as a therapist in a mask jotted down notes and he dropped bars. “I’m emotionally scarred, that ain’t even your fault,” he rapped, surrounded by flaming rocks. “But don’t listen to them haters tryna fill your ears with salt.”

Lil Baby is competing for New Artist of the Year against Lewis Capaldi, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, DaBaby, and Doja Cat. My Turn was also nominated for Favorite Album (Rap/Hip-hop).

The record, released at the beginning of the year, marks the Atlanta rapper’s second album, after 2018’s Harder Than Ever. It featured appearances by Lil Uzi Vert (“Commercial”), Lil Wayne (“Forever”), Young Thug (“We Should”), Future (“Live Off My Closet”), and more.

Last summer, Lil Baby was featured on the cover of Rolling Stone. He recently collaborated with Nav on “Don’t Need Friends,” as well as his Quality Control labelmates City Girls’ single “Flewed Out.“