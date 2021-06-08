Lil Baby, Lil Durk Top Apple Music Pre-Add Chart with ‘The Voice of the Heroes’

Lil Baby and Lil Durk’s collaborative album The Voice of the Heroes rises to Number One on the Apple Music Pre-Add Chart, seeing more Pre-Adds during the week leading up to its June 4th release than any other album on the platform.

Pre-adds allow listeners to queue up an album to be added to their library when it’s released, offering a good indication of the albums that fans are most excited for. It’s a good sign that it’s leading the pre-add chart, where previous RS 200 toppers like Rod Wave have also led. Polo G’s Hall of Fame, due Friday, was the second biggest album by Pre-Adds from May 28th through June 3rd, followed by former chart leader Billie Eilish with Happier Than Ever. Japanese girl group Nogizaka46 make their debut at Number Five with ごめんねFingers crossed (Special Edition).

See the full Apple Music Pre-Add Chart below.

Top Albums, Apple Music Pre-Adds – May 28th through June 3rd