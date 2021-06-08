 Lil Baby, Lil Durk Top Pre-Add Chart with 'The Voice of the Heroes' - Rolling Stone
Lil Baby, Lil Durk Top Apple Music Pre-Add Chart with ‘The Voice of the Heroes’

Polo G’s ‘Hall of Fame’ takes second on this week’s Apple Music Pre-Add Chart.

Lil Baby, Lil Durk

Lil Baby, Lil Durk

Mario Pujals*

Lil Baby and Lil Durk’s collaborative album The Voice of the Heroes rises to Number One on the Apple Music Pre-Add Chart, seeing more Pre-Adds during the week leading up to its June 4th release than any other album on the platform. 

Pre-adds allow listeners to queue up an album to be added to their library when it’s released, offering a good indication of the albums that fans are most excited for. It’s a good sign that it’s leading the pre-add chart, where previous RS 200 toppers like Rod Wave have also led. Polo G’s Hall of Fame, due Friday, was the second biggest album by Pre-Adds from May 28th through June 3rd, followed by former chart leader Billie Eilish with Happier Than Ever. Japanese girl group Nogizaka46 make their debut at Number Five with ごめんねFingers crossed (Special Edition). 

See the full Apple Music Pre-Add Chart below.

Top Albums, Apple Music Pre-Adds – May 28th through June 3rd 

  1. Lil Baby & Lil Durk, The Voice of the Heroes (6/4/2021) NEW
  2. Polo G, Hall of Fame (6/11/2021)
  3. Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever (7/30/2021) -2
  4. Sleepy Hallow, Still Sleep? (6/2/2021) -1
  5. Nogizaka46, ごめんねFingers crossed (Special Edition) (6/2/2021) NEW
  6. Maroon 5, JORDI (6/11/2021) -1
  7. Gucci Mane, Ice Daddy (6/18/2021) +3
  8. Cassper Nyovest, Sweet And Short 2.0 (7/16/2021) NEW
  9. HENTAI SHINSHI CLUB, ZURUMUKE (6/16/2021) -3
  10. Soso Maness, Avec le temps (6/4/2021) +1
  11. Tribl & Maverick City Music, Tribl I (6/11/2021) NEW
  12. J SOUL BROTHERS III from EXILE TRIBE, 100 SEASONS / TONIGHT – EP (6/16/2021) -8
  13. Spiritbox, Eternal Blue (9/17/2021) -4
  14. Joé Dwèt Filé, Calypso (6/4/2021) NEW
  15. AK-69, The Race (6/9/2021) NEW
  16. SHISHAMO, SHISHAMO 7 (6/30/2021) NEW
  17. CHVRCHES, Screen Violence (8/20/2021) NEW
  18. Loredana & Mozzik, No Rich Parents (9/24/2021) NEW
  19. Bleachers, Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night (7/30/2021) -11
  20. Japanese Breakfast, Jubilee (6/4/2021) NEW
  21. NEEDTOBREATHE, Into The Mystery (7/30/2021) -8
  22. Anne-Marie, Therapy (7/23/2021) -6
  23. Rise Against, Nowhere Generation (6/4/2021) NEW
  24. Luv Resval, Etoile Noire (6/4/2021) NEW
  25. Wolf Alice, Blue Weekend (6/4/2021) NEW

In This Article: Lil Baby, Lil Durk, RS Charts

