Lil Baby Detained in Paris on Suspected Drug Charges

Lil Baby was detained by police in Paris Thursday, with the rapper suspected of the “transport of illicit drugs,” the Paris prosecutors’ office told CNN.

The rapper and Brooklyn Nets star James Harden were in Paris’ 8th arrondissement at the time of the incident Thursday afternoon, with the pair stopped by authorities after exiting a vehicle that allegedly smelled like marijuana, NBC News reports.

Bravo à la police française 🤦🏾‍♂️ des incompétents… même pas capable de reconnaître James HARDEN pic.twitter.com/YLAeBFdaXk — cateregardeap (@TiSoldier971) July 8, 2021

In a video posted on social media, Harden is seen being searched by Paris police; he was released soon after. However, the rapper born Dominique Armani Jones and another unidentified man in their company were detained, with an investigation ongoing.

DJ Akademiks tweeted video of Jones in custody after police reportedly found 20 grams of weed in the vehicle’s glove compartment.

lil baby reportedly was taken in custody in Paris for having 20 grams of weed pic.twitter.com/PmMJnHs7gR — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) July 8, 2021

Rolling Stone reached out to Paris police as well as Lil Baby’s reps; neither responded by press time.

Harden and Lil Baby have frequently been photographed together during Paris Fashion Week, including an awkward run-in with the paparazzi as well as attending a Balenciaga runway show alongside a fully masked Kanye West.