Lil Baby Quietly Cancels Seven Dates on His It’s Only Us Tour

Lil Baby is making some changes to his upcoming It’s Only Us tour. The rapper appears to have quietly canceled a slew of shows from the upcoming trek, set to kick off on July 26 at the Toyota Center in Houston, TX.

On Friday, Lil Baby posted an updated tour poster to his Instagram, with seven dates missing from the lineup. Shows in Phoenix (Aug. 1), Sacramento (Aug. 9), Salt Lake City (Aug. 14), Denver (Aug. 15), Pittsburgh (Sept. 5), Indianapolis (Sept. 6), and Louisville (Sept. 8) were all cut from the tour. The rapper did not offer any explanation for the change, failing to acknowledge the missing shows altogether. Instead, the caption only highlighted two new dates in Philadelphia and New York.

And while GloRilla, Rylo Rodriguez, Gloss Up, and Junxho are still included as opening acts in the updated roster, The Kid LAROI, who was previously announced as an opener, is no longer listed.

Naturally, fans flooded the comments with questions about the mysterious update. "What happened to Laroi?" wrote one fan, while another added, "Dominique, don't piss me off. Where is ATL?"

The Ticketmaster website has also removed the seven canceled shows. A message on the TM site reads, “Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event. No action is required to obtain a refund.”

Lil Baby announced the tour in April with a video showing the rapper Facetiming his opening acts from a swimming pool.