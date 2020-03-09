RS Charts: Lil Baby, Bad Bunny Surge to Top of Artists 500 Chart

Lil Baby topped the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart while Bad Bunny flew to Number Three for the week of February 28th through March 5th.

Both artists just released new albums, with Lil Baby racking up 186.7 million song streams following the release of My Turn, while Bad Bunny pulled in 105.3 million streams upon the release of YHLQMDLG. My Turn debuted at Number One on the Top 200 Albums chart, moving 190,700 album-equivalent units, while he also placed four songs in the Top 10 of the Top 100 Songs chart.

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny’s YHLQMDLG bowed at Number Two on the RS 200, moving 169,200 album-equivalent units. Album cuts “La Difícil” and “Si Veo a Tu Mamá” also debuted at Numbers 12 and 13 on the RS 100 with 14.3 and 14.1 million streams, respectively.

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Despite his big debut week, Bad Bunny didn’t have quite enough to best Youngboy Never Broke Again, who fell from Number One to Number Two on the Artists 500 as he garnered 112.3 million song streams. The other big riser this week was G Herbo, who flew from Number 188 to Number Eight after the release of his new album PTSD. The Chicago rapper picked up 74.2 million song streams as PTSD debuted at Number Five on the Top 200, moving 59,400 album-equivalent units, while the title-track bowed at Number 16 on the RS 100.

Elsewhere, Post Malone and Drake were implacable as always at Numbers Four and Five, garnering 89.8 million and 88.7 million song streams, respectively. Roddy Ricch fell to Number Six with 87.4 million streams, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie to Number Seven with 81.7 million. Billie Eilish and Eminem closed things out at Numbers Nine and 10, pulling in 69.4 million and 69.2 million, respectively.