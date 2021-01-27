Joan Jett, Low Cut Connie Tapped for Virtual Light of Day Festival

Light of Day, the beloved Asbury Park benefit that takes place each January, is going virtual this year with a three-day festival next month.

Taking place from February 12th through the 14th, Light of Day’s Winter Love Fest boasts a lineup of over 60 artists that include Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Jesse Malin, and Low Cut Connie. Long-time Light of Day supporters like Joe Grushecky & the Houserockers, Willie Nile, Joe D’Urso and Stone Caravan, and more are set to appear.

The event will also celebrate the birthday of Bob Benjamin, Light of Day’s co-founder and inspiration who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 1996. Bob’s Birthday Bash will take place from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 13th.

Light of Day, known for its frequent unannounced guest appearances from Bruce Springsteen, celebrated its 20th anniversary last year. Springsteen surprised the crowd for the first time since 2015 that night, performing “Thunder Road,” “Atlantic City,” “The Promised Land,” and more. Odds are high he might appear at the upcoming virtual benefit.

“Even in times of Covid-19, Light of Day WinterFest 2021 will happen, albeit virtually and a month later!” Tony Pallagrosi, the festival’s Light of Day co-founder and Executive Director said in a statement. “The greater Asbury Park musical community as well as some very special guests will come together for three days of virtual streaming to raise money and awareness utilizing the awesome power of music in our battle to defeat Parkinson’s, ALS, and PSP in our lifetime. As they say, the show must gone on and thanks to the passion of our artists, sponsors, supporters, and our good friend technology, it will.”