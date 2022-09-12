‘Rolling Stone on Twitch’ to Stream Live from Life Is Beautiful Festival

Rolling Stone on Twitch is back on the road this weekend, streaming live from downtown Las Vegas for the Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival.

Led by hosts Jon Weigell and Charlie Cooper, the three-day livestream coverage will run Sept. 16-18, from 3 p.m. – 6p.m. PDT. We’ll be airing directly from the festival grounds inside local gem and vinyl haven, 11th Street Records.

Throughout the weekend, we’ll bring you a behind-the-scenes look at all things music and more with exclusive interviews with performing artists and special guests, culinary and cocktail tastings and, of course, a fully interactive virtual chat. Follow and subscribe to Rolling Stone on Twitch to be a part of the story and submit questions for your favorite artists.

Featuring performances by Arctic Monkeys, Migos, Charli XCX, Gorillaz, Lorde, and more, this year’s lineup is packed with stellar talent and likely a few surprises.

Check out the full three-day lineup below.

To see full-length interviews and to participate in live Q&As, tune-in to Rolling Stone on Twitch weekdays from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. EDT. Check our channel schedule for exact timing and guest bookings. Follow us to become part of the story in the chat, and subscribe for exclusive members-only bonuses. To continue the chat 24/7, join our Discord server.