Billie Eilish, Green Day, A$AP Rocky Set for Life Is Beautiful Festival

Billie Eilish, Green Day, and A$AP Rocky will perform at the Life Is Beautiful Festival, which is scheduled to return to Las Vegas later this year, September 17th through 19th.

The lineup for the three-day event also boasts Tame Impala, Haim, Young Thug, Illenium, St. Vincent, Modest Mouse, 6lack, Ludacris, Dillon Francis, Brittany Howard, JID, Earthgang, Death From Above 1979, All Time Low, Purity Ring, Noah Cyrus, Yaeji, Jamila Woods, and Ant Clemons. A complete lineup is available on the Life Is Beautiful website.

Tickets for Life Is Beautiful 2021 are set to go on sale Friday, March 12th, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. Three-day general admission tickets will be $330 (plus taxes), VIP passes will be priced at $685 and VIP+ pass will be $1,495. An “All-In” ticket package will be available for $2,995.

Life Is Beautiful is one of just a handful of festivals to announce plans to return later this year, joining Montreal’s Osheaga festival, Milwaukee’s Summerfest, and Virginia’s Lockn’ Festival (Outside Lands in San Francisco is also set to return in the fall, although they announced that decision last summer). All these events are scheduled to take place in late summer or the fall, which is generally when many in the live entertainment industry hope enough people will have received the Covid-19 vaccine to make concerts safe.

“We have always put the health, safety, and security of our community first,” Life Is Beautiful’s Festival Director, Lauren DelFrago, said in a statement. “As we prepare to produce the 2021 festival, we feel a heightened sense of responsibility to our staff, partners, performers, and attendees, and continue to work closely with local and state officials to ensure a safe return to live music.”