Kendrick Lamar, the Killers, and Odesza Headline Life Is Beautiful 2023

The stacked lineup for Life Is Beautiful 2023 has arrived. On Tuesday, the music-and-arts event in downtown Las Vegas announced that Kendrick Lamar, the Killers, and Odesza will be headlining the three-day festival, slated for Sept. 22 through Sept. 24.

Opening night, headlined by the Killers, will see artists such as Flume, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Blxst, Bebe Rexha, Cloonee, Raye, and Dayglow perform. Also making appearances are artists such as Almost Monday, the Wombats, Slayyyter, and Inhaler.

Day two, with Lamar closing the night, is set to feature performers such as the 1975, Omar Apollo, Madeon, Ferg, Cigarettes After Sex, Yung Gravy, Renée Rapp, Chika, and Purple Disco Machine.

The festival will conclude with Odesza on Sunday, and feature artists Khalid, Nelly, Kim Petras, Rina Sawayama, Baby Tate, Claptone, and Jessie Murph throughout the day. Snakehips, Babytron, Talk, and Wilderado are also set to perform.

“This year’s lineup is a reflection of the 10 years we’ve spent striving to give fans incredible experiences, centered around a weekend of revelry in Las Vegas,” Craig Asher Nyman, a Life Is Beautiful executive, said in a statement. “They asked, and we listened! Our fans are the heartbeat of this festival, and it’s our intention to deliver a festival that is a true representation of their interests.”

Tickets for the three-day festival are set to go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. PT, with general admission starting at $380. General Admission Plus tickets — with special food-and-beverage offerings, restrooms, and entrances — begin at $580. VIP tickets start at $795, and All-In tickets, with shuttles between stages and front-row viewing, cost $3,150 per person. Rolling Stone readers will have early access to festival tickets on Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT using the presale code ROLLINGSTONE.

Along with musical offerings, the festival is set to feature performances unique to the Las Vegas strip, with the likes of Cirque du Soleil, Blue Man Group, Jabbawockeez, and Magic Mike Live making appearances. Attendees can sample food and cocktails from local and regional restaurants, bars, chefs, mixologists, food trucks, and more. Over the years, Life Is Beautiful has brought a variety of unique large-scale public-art installations to the streets of Las Vegas, featuring both local Las Vegas artists and internationally recognized names like Banksy, Shepard Fairey and D*Face. Life Is Beautiful was named Best Festival in the World at the BandLab NME Awards in 2022.

This year's Life Is Beautiful marks the 10-year anniversary of the festival and sees an original headliner, the Killers, returning after a decade. All three headlining acts have performed at the festival in the past: Lamar headlined in 2015 and Odesza played in 2018.

“We are thrilled that all three headliners will be returning to the festival. It’s pretty special to have this collection of artists who have all been so instrumental to music over the lifespan of Life Is Beautiful,” Nyman said in a press release. “Pairing those artists with current and future superstars of music sets the stage for our biggest party yet.”

The 2022 iteration saw Arctic Monkeys, Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, Lorde, Jack Harlow, Kygo, Migos, Cage the Elephant, and Beach House headline. Life Is Beautiful’s 2023 iteration will be the second under Rolling Stone‘s ownership after the magazine acquired a majority stake in the festival last year.