 Life Is Beautiful Festival Canceled Over COVID-19 Concerns - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Michael Moore Drops New Documentary on Climate Change 'Planet of the Humans' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Life Is Beautiful Festival Canceled Over COVID-19 Concerns

“It’s clear the health and economic hardships from the COVID-19 crisis will impact us all for some time to come,” festival organizers say

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
Billie Eilish at Life Is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas, NV, USA on Sept 20, 2019.

Billie Eilish at Life Is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas, NV, USA on Sept 20, 2019.

Koury Angelo for Rolling Stone

Las Vegas’ Life Is Beautiful Festival will not take place in 2020 due to concerns over COVID-19, organizers announced on Tuesday. The three-day arts and music festival, which hosted more than 175,000 attendees last year, was postponed indefinitely, with tentative plans to return in 2021.

“We were more excited than ever to share the vision of this year’s festival with you,” organizers wrote in a statement. “Instead, this moment has given us the opportunity to pause and assess what is truly important. It has given us the space to reflect and to grow, to refocus on our work, and to find new ways to give back to our community beyond the three days of the festival.”

Festival organizer John Weniger added, “It’s clear the health and economic hardships from the COVID-19 crisis will impact us all for some time to come. In light of this, we made the determination to re-examine the role Life is Beautiful plays in the community and how we can put our resources, creativity and time into doing what we always set out to do: inspire and bring together a community.”

Life Is Beautiful was originally scheduled for September 18th through 20th. Many live music promoters in the industry have yet to cancel their scheduled events this fall in the hopes that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic will have subsided in the coming months. However, medical experts warn that the possibility of hosting live events and other mass gatherings this fall is not only unrealistic, but potentially dangerous, with many predicting that live events will not be a possibility until at least the second half of 2021 – the earliest point at which a vaccine for COVID-19 could be made available.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: coronavirus, covid-19, live music

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.