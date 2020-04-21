Life Is Beautiful Festival Canceled Over COVID-19 Concerns

Las Vegas’ Life Is Beautiful Festival will not take place in 2020 due to concerns over COVID-19, organizers announced on Tuesday. The three-day arts and music festival, which hosted more than 175,000 attendees last year, was postponed indefinitely, with tentative plans to return in 2021.

“We were more excited than ever to share the vision of this year’s festival with you,” organizers wrote in a statement. “Instead, this moment has given us the opportunity to pause and assess what is truly important. It has given us the space to reflect and to grow, to refocus on our work, and to find new ways to give back to our community beyond the three days of the festival.”

Festival organizer John Weniger added, “It’s clear the health and economic hardships from the COVID-19 crisis will impact us all for some time to come. In light of this, we made the determination to re-examine the role Life is Beautiful plays in the community and how we can put our resources, creativity and time into doing what we always set out to do: inspire and bring together a community.”

Life Is Beautiful was originally scheduled for September 18th through 20th. Many live music promoters in the industry have yet to cancel their scheduled events this fall in the hopes that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic will have subsided in the coming months. However, medical experts warn that the possibility of hosting live events and other mass gatherings this fall is not only unrealistic, but potentially dangerous, with many predicting that live events will not be a possibility until at least the second half of 2021 – the earliest point at which a vaccine for COVID-19 could be made available.