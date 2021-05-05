Liars Preview New Album ‘The Apple Drop’ With Off-Kilter ‘Sekwar’

Liars have released a new song, “Sekwar,” from their upcoming album, The Apple Drop, set to arrive August 6th via Mute.

“Sekwar” boasts a mix of lurching drums, rich guitars, and pulsing synths that sometimes stumble around each other and sometimes link up in unison. “When the fog that grows insane,” sings Liars mastermind Angus Andrew at the end of the song, “That I can’t get out my mind/Can you tell me what I used to know?”

“Sekwar” arrives with a music video, directed by Clemens Habicht, and starring Andrew as a spelunker venturing into a mysterious cave. Andrew’s character appears to grow increasingly batty the deeper he goes, and the clip ends with him piecing together a small electronic device that fully warps the world.

The Apple Drop follows Liars’ 2017 album TFCF and 2018’s Titles With the Word Fountain, both of which Andrew made on his own. For The Apple Drop, however, he worked with avant-garde jazz drummer Laurence Pike, multi-instrumentalist Cameron Deyell, and lyricist Mary Pearson Andrew. “For the first time I embraced collaboration from an early stage,” he said in a statement, “allowing the work of others to influence the work of my own.”

Andrew added that The Apple Drop explores themes of momentum and revolution, while he also aimed to create a sense of transformation. “Throughout Liars’ history I have consistently tried to develop new methods of creating music,” Andrew said. “On each project, I’ve essentially abandoned previous methods and attempted to instead learn different ways of writing and producing songs. Where once I perceived this journey as a straight line, I’m increasingly realizing my trajectory is more akin to a spiral. As new ideas are generated, older ones take on new meaning and evolve further.”

The Apple Drop Tracklist

1. “The Start”

2. “Slow and Turn Inward”

3. “Sekwar”

4. “Big Appetite”

5. “From What the Never Was”

6. “Star Search”

7. “My Pulse to Ponder”

8. “Leisure War”

9. “King of the Crooks”

10. “Acid Cro”

11. “New Planets New Undoings”