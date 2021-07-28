Watch Liars Pay Tribute to Sci-Fi in ‘From What The Never Was’ Video

Liars have released a music video for their latest single, “From What The Never Was.” The video, directed by filmmaker Clemens Habicht, is an homage to iconic sci-fi films.

The video is the third in a trilogy directed by Habicht for Liars’ upcoming album, The Apple Drop, out August 6th via Mute. It sees band members Angus Andrew, Laurence Pike and Cameron Deyell traversing deep space when the mission goes terribly wrong.

“In preparation for the video, I went back to the ‘Sekwar’ cave to map it three-dimensionally,” Andrew explained in a statement. “Instructed by a digital artist in NYC (Dan Moore), I strapped a 360-degree camera to my head and paced the lengths of the cave’s interior. The resulting data was transformed into a wireframe model and featured as a hologram in ‘FWTNW.’ The cave’s positioning right beneath another location manifests the premise of the song. You’re in the “same spot” but understanding it from a completely new perspective. My experience in revisiting that space alone was both psychologically informative and disturbing. The slow, methodical steps required to document the dark depths of the cave’s interior invited the company of bats and of fear.”

Habicht added, “Angus and his crew are subjected to the traumas and melodramas of classic sci-fi tropes, brutalized by the sadism of scenes from films I think I was probably way too young to have seen as a kid. Only Liars would entertain and embrace my trepanning fantasies.”

Liars have previously released two songs from The Apple Drop, “Sekwar” and “Big Appetite,” which have connected thematic music videos. The “From What The Never Was” acts as prequel to those clips.

“I’ve always been a big fan of sci-fi,” Andrew recently told Rolling Stone. “I never thought I would make a sci-fi record; I don’t think this is, but I certainly was influenced by ideas of space travel and wormholes and dimensions and that sort of stuff. … I wanted to imagine the work as — not like a movie, but I wanted to write in a way that was like a screenplay. Just so that I could imagine how I was going to move the listener through the record.”