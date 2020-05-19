Lianne La Havas Drops Lovesick Groove ‘Can’t Fight’

Lianne La Havas refuses to walk away on “Can’t Fight,” the latest single from her upcoming self-titled LP, out July 17th on Nonesuch Records.

“A little peace, a little love/A little bit, is that enough?” she asks in the chorus, across a dazzling string arrangement. “I can’t fight away this love.”

“‘Can’t Fight’ is that feeling of you know it’s not good, but you can’t not do it,” La Havas said in a statement. “People say if you’re having a hard time in a relationship, just leave. It’s so easy to say, but it’s so much more complicated than that. Because there’s two of you, and neither of you are perfect.”

“And there are things that you’re learning along the way,” she continued. “You think, ‘Well, let me do a little bit of work and just see if we can get that feeling back — it’s possible because we do really love each other.’ I guess at the time, I was convinced that, yes, it’s hard, but we can get through this.”

“Can’t Fight” follows the singles “Bittersweet” and “Paper Thin.” Lianne La Havas consists of 11 tracks, including a cover of Radiohead’s “Weird Fishes/Apeggi.” It’s the singer’s third LP, after 2015’s Blood and her 2012 debut, Is Your Love Big Enough?