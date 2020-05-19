 Lianne La Havas Drops Lovesick Groove 'Can't Fight': Listen - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1339: Andrew Cuomo Takes Charge
Read Next Future Delivers a Positive Message on 'High Off Life' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Lianne La Havas Drops Lovesick Groove ‘Can’t Fight’

Single is off of upcoming self-titled LP, out this summer

By
Angie Martoccio

Staff Writer

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All

Lianne La Havas refuses to walk away on “Can’t Fight,” the latest single from her upcoming self-titled LP, out July 17th on Nonesuch Records.

“A little peace, a little love/A little bit, is that enough?” she asks in the chorus, across a dazzling string arrangement. “I can’t fight away this love.”

“‘Can’t Fight’ is that feeling of you know it’s not good, but you can’t not do it,” La Havas said in a statement. “People say if you’re having a hard time in a relationship, just leave. It’s so easy to say, but it’s so much more complicated than that. Because there’s two of you, and neither of you are perfect.”

“And there are things that you’re learning along the way,” she continued. “You think, ‘Well, let me do a little bit of work and just see if we can get that feeling back — it’s possible because we do really love each other.’ I guess at the time, I was convinced that, yes, it’s hard, but we can get through this.”

“Can’t Fight” follows the singles “Bittersweet” and “Paper Thin.” Lianne La Havas consists of 11 tracks, including a cover of Radiohead’s “Weird Fishes/Apeggi.” It’s the singer’s third LP, after 2015’s Blood and her 2012 debut, Is Your Love Big Enough?

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Lianne La Havas

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1339: Andrew Cuomo Takes Charge
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.