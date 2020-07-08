 Liam Payne to Launch 'The LP Show' With Livestream Concert - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1341: American Uprising
Read Next Jeff Garlin Teaches 'Improv 101' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Liam Payne to Launch ‘The LP Show’ With Livestream Concert

A portion of the ticket proceeds will benefit UK food banks via The Trussell Trust

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All
Liam PayneBRIT Awards 2020 - 'The BRITs Are Coming', The Riverside Studios, London, UK - 08 Dec 2019

Liam Payne is launching a new series called 'The LP Show' with a livestream concert.

JM Enternational/Shutterstock

Liam Payne has announced his livestream series, The LP Show. ‘Act 1’ of the series, which comes in the form of a livestream concert, will take place on July 17th at 3 p.m. ET via Veeps. Presale tickets will be available via Spotify beginning on Thursday, with general tickets available on Friday via Veeps.

“It’s a new approach to a livestreamed show that’ll be up close and personal like you’ve never seen before,” Payne posted on Twitter. “To produce the show, I’m working with currently out-of-use venues, a full band, as well as professional sound and lighting engineers currently out of work due to COVID-19 and I can’t wait to bring you the first in this series of live broadcasts.”

Tickets start at $10 and are available on a “pay as you want” basis. A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit The Trussell Trust, a nonprofit that supports a network of UK food banks.

In April, the former One Direction member teamed up with Alesso to drop the video for their single, “Midnight.” Payne released his debut album, LP1, in December.

In This Article: Liam Payne

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1341: American Uprising
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.