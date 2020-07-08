Liam Payne to Launch ‘The LP Show’ With Livestream Concert

Liam Payne has announced his livestream series, The LP Show. ‘Act 1’ of the series, which comes in the form of a livestream concert, will take place on July 17th at 3 p.m. ET via Veeps. Presale tickets will be available via Spotify beginning on Thursday, with general tickets available on Friday via Veeps.

“It’s a new approach to a livestreamed show that’ll be up close and personal like you’ve never seen before,” Payne posted on Twitter. “To produce the show, I’m working with currently out-of-use venues, a full band, as well as professional sound and lighting engineers currently out of work due to COVID-19 and I can’t wait to bring you the first in this series of live broadcasts.”

Tickets start at $10 and are available on a “pay as you want” basis. A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit The Trussell Trust, a nonprofit that supports a network of UK food banks.

In April, the former One Direction member teamed up with Alesso to drop the video for their single, “Midnight.” Payne released his debut album, LP1, in December.