Watch Liam Payne Strip Down Singles ‘Stack It Up,’ ‘Polaroid’

Singer released A Boogie Wit da hoodie-assisted single “Stack It Up” last month

Brittany Spanos

Liam Payne stopped by Vevo’s New York City studio to perform stripped-down versions of his new single “Stack It Up” and his Jonas Blue collaboration “Polaroid.”

Payne released the Ed Sheeran co-penned, bouncy “Stack It Up” last month. For his Vevo performance, Payne maintains the upbeat flare of the financially ambitious track, sans A Boogie Wit da Hoodie’s verse. For his solo version of the Jonas Blue and Lennon Stella collaboration “Polaroid,” Payne transforms the sweeping EDM-pop track into an emotional ballad that highlights his vocal range.

Following One Direction’s hiatus, Payne made his solo debut in 2017 with the Quavo-assisted “Strip That Down.” He released his debut EP, First Time, last year. Payne has also collaborated with Rita Ora, Zedd, French Montana and J Balvin. He has yet to reveal if “Stack It Up” will be leading to his debut album, which he had previously planned on releasing last year.

