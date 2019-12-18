Watch Liam Payne Compete to Guess Random Songs on ‘Fallon’

During an appearance on The Tonight Show, Liam Payne went up against host Jimmy Fallon for the show’s “Name That Song Challenge.” The singer and Fallon took turns guessing random tunes as played by The Roots, including Post Malone’s “Circles” and “Señorita” by Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes.

In the clip, Payne admits that he’s scared, noting, “I don’t think I’m going to be very good.” Fallon wins the first round, which is “Sweet Dreams” by The Eurythmics (“I didn’t even know the name of that song,” Payne says). Payne scores the second round by guessing “Circles” while Fallon easily guesses “Mambo No. 5.” Payne wins the entire game by correctly knowing when The Roots play One Direction’s “What Makes You Beautiful.”

Payne released his debut solo album, LP1, earlier this month. The release is his first official full-length album and follows his 2018 EP First Time. The singer recently dropped a music video for “Live Forever,” his collaboration with Cheat Codes. The album also features appearances by Rita Ora, Quavo, J Balvin and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie.

Payne also sat down with Fallon to discuss his new album and his love for Post Malone.