Liam Payne Says Staying in One Direction ‘Would’ve Killed’ Him

Liam Payne spoke candidly about how “mega stressful” being in One Direction had been during an appearance on Jessie Ware’s podcast Table Manners. Payne recently released the solo single “Stack It Up.”

During his hour-long appearance on the podcast, which Ware co-hosts with her mother, Payne gave intimate details about the pains and triumphs of his career and personal life.

The singer noted that One Direction’s schedule had been a complete “mess,” with tours sold out before they had even written and recorded the albums. “There’s no stop button,” he recalled. “You’ve got no control over your life. That’s why I lost complete control of everything.”

During his time in the group, Payne saw himself settling into bad habits he couldn’t immediately break once he was on his own, like the imbalance of partying with a heavy workload. He looked at the history of former teen idols, fearing that same fate: “You’re either going to end up a crazy child star who dies at whatever age, or you’re going to live life and actually get on with it.”

Over the last two years, he has done retreats and taken the time to reclaim some of his lost youth, learning “how to be a person” while raising his own son Bear. Since the hiatus was announced, he has not stayed in touch with his bandmates, likening them to former coworkers he didn’t have much in common with.

Later in the interview, he recalls how sudden the fame of the band was. He knew that they had become well-known in the UK, but once they traveled to places like Australia soon after the group’s stint on The X-Factor wrapped, they saw how big everything had really become.

During that early time, Payne learned to become a “recluse.” The band had been overworked and he lacked much of a personal life. “I remember getting to therapy and the guy was like ‘What do you like to do?’ I didn’t know,” he said.

For Payne, One Direction parting ways in 2016 was “really scary at first” but he is happy that it ended. “I needed to stop. It would’ve killed me,” he said.

Following the release of Payne’s interview, former Interpol member Carlos Dengler weighed in on his experience in the rock band. “I too was in a ‘boy band’ and I too would’ve died had I stayed,” the bassist said. “I’m with you 100% my man”