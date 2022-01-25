Liam Payne Now Has a Twitter Account Solely Dedicated to Crypto

Liam Payne is branching off from his 34 million Twitter followers to build his own crypto-centric micro-following on his new stan account for NFTs.

The former One Direction member invited his audience to follow him on his new account, @PaynoETH, dedicated solely to posting about the latest developments in the world of non-fungible tokens.

For his first tweet on the new account, which gained 26,000 new followers in half an hour and has a handle inspired by the blockchain Ethereum, Payne wrote: “This is the start of something new for me which is always exciting. Come with me on this crazy NFT journey as I share more with what’s going on in my world.”

Hey guys I’ve decided to start a new Twitter account to just talk about NFTs…I know I get pretty excited about it sometimes 😅If you’re interested go follow @PaynoEth and come say hello 👍🏼 — Liam (@LiamPayne) January 25, 2022

The singer started dabbling in NFTs last year and has since almost solely posted about the cryptocurrency on his main account, save the occasional post about other artists’ music. In a way, his new burner account is a saving grace for the fans who have tired of seeing their timeline flooded with Nifty Gateway links whenever Payne finds a new NFT Twitter Spaces chatroom to join.

Most recently, he revealed himself to be a member of the NFT collection World of Women, which aims to crack crypto’s overwhelmingly male scene and has also infiltrated Reese Witherspoon’s Twitter account.

For the rest of Payne’s fans who aren’t well versed in the world of NFTs, and the ones who couldn’t care less about them, not to worry. @LiamPayne will still be an active account and handle with far less crypto-talk.