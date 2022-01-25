 Liam Payne Launches Twitter Stan Account For NFTs - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Elton John Postpones Two Dallas Shows After Catching Covid-19
Home Music Music News

Liam Payne Now Has a Twitter Account Solely Dedicated to Crypto

The singer is branching off from his 34 million follows to build a NFT-centric micro-following

By

Larisha Paul's Most Recent Stories

View All
Liam Payne poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Ron's Gone Wrong' during the 2021 BFI London Film Festival in London, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)Liam Payne poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Ron's Gone Wrong' during the 2021 BFI London Film Festival in London, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Liam Payne poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Ron's Gone Wrong' during the 2021 BFI London Film Festival in London, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Liam Payne is branching off from his 34 million Twitter followers to build his own crypto-centric micro-following on his new stan account for NFTs.

The former One Direction member invited his audience to follow him on his new account, @PaynoETH, dedicated solely to posting about the latest developments in the world of non-fungible tokens.

For his first tweet on the new account, which gained 26,000 new followers in half an hour and has a handle inspired by the blockchain Ethereum, Payne wrote: “This is the start of something new for me which is always exciting. Come with me on this crazy NFT journey as I share more with what’s going on in my world.”

The singer started dabbling in NFTs last year and has since almost solely posted about the cryptocurrency on his main account, save the occasional post about other artists’ music. In a way, his new burner account is a saving grace for the fans who have tired of seeing their timeline flooded with Nifty Gateway links whenever Payne finds a new NFT Twitter Spaces chatroom to join.

Most recently, he revealed himself to be a member of the NFT collection World of Women, which aims to crack crypto’s overwhelmingly male scene and has also infiltrated Reese Witherspoon’s Twitter account.

For the rest of Payne’s fans who aren’t well versed in the world of NFTs, and the ones who couldn’t care less about them, not to worry. @LiamPayne will still be an active account and handle with far less crypto-talk.

In This Article: Liam Payne

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1360: How Rauw Alejandro Became Reggaeton’s New Superstar
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.