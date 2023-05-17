Liam Payne Is Over 100 Days Sober and Working on a New Album

One Direction’s Liam Payne said he’s more than 100 days sober and working on a new album in a quick interview with iFL TV ahead of a recent boxing match in London.

When asked how he was doing near the end of the interview, Payne piped up, “I’m sober now over 100 days. I feel amazing, I feel really, really good, and the support from the fans and everything has been really, really good. I’m super happy.”

Earlier in the chat, Payne also revealed that he was back to making music. “I’ve been making an album for a change, which is quite fun,” he said. “It’s been good, I’m excited to bring it out, and I definitely want to tour this time, which is unusual. Because, I wasn’t sure I was going to tour for a long time. I was kind of over it a little bit, but I’m really excited to get back out on the road and go and see all the fans. It’s gonna be fun.”

Payne has spoken openly about his struggles with alcohol and addiction in the past, as well as his efforts to get sober on various occasions. In a 2019 interview with USA Today, he credited Russell Brand with taking him to an AA meeting. Also, during a 2021 appearance on The Diary of a CEO podcast, he discussed how his heavy drinking started during One Direction’s heyday: “When we were in the band, the best way to secure us, because of how big it got, was to just lock us in a room,” he said. “And, of course, what is in the room? A minibar.”

As for music, Payne hasn't released an album since his 2019 solo debut, LP1, while in 2020 he partnered with Alesso for an EP, Midnight Hour. Back in 2021, Payne did release a new single, "Sunshine," which was part of the soundtrack for the animated film, Ron's Gone Wrong.

Over the past couple of years Payne’s found himself embroiled in a bit of controversy, especially after a 2022 interview with Logan Paul where a few One Direction members — specifically Zayn Malik — got caught in the middle of some muddled comments. More recently, though, he’s been working to make amends, celebrating Harry Styles’ Album of the Year win at the Grammys and popping up at the premiere of Louis Tomlinson’s documentary.

“All the boys have been there for me,” Payne said at the premiere. “I’ve suffered a bit of a dark time in my life at the moment. Honestly, I wouldn’t be here without the boys.”