Health First

Liam Payne Puts Tour on Hold While Recovering From Kidney Infection

"It’s something I wouldn’t wish on anyone, and doctors orders are that I now need to rest and recover," the singer shared on social media while announcing the cancellation of his South American shows
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 08: Liam Payne attends Annabel's 60th Anniversary Party on June 8, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Annabel's)
Liam Payne attends Annabel's 60th Anniversary Party on June 8, 2023 in London, England. Dave Benett/Getty Images/Annabel's

Liam Payne won’t be back on the road as soon as he had hoped. On Friday, the singer announced that his forthcoming tour will be canceled and rescheduled while he recovers from a kidney infection.

“This really is the last news I want to be telling you, but I’ve been a little bit unwell recently. I’ve been in the hospital with a bad kidney infection,” the singer shared in a video accompanying a full statement about the delay. “We started rehearsals and I’ve just been advised that now is really not the right time to be out on the road trying to recover from this. I have the best people around me trying to help me recover as we speak, but we’re going to have to reschedule the tour.”

In the statement, he shared that the experience has been “something I wouldn’t wish on anyone, and doctors orders are that I now need to rest and recover.” The tour was originally scheduled to begin in one week and featured five total shows across South America, including appearances in Peru, Colombia, Chile, Brazil, and Argentina beginning on Sept. 1. Its final show, in Mexico City, was planned for Sept. 12.

Payne added: “I was beyond excited to come play for you guys. To all of you who have bought tickets: I’m so sorry. We’re working to re-schedule the tour as soon as we possibly can, but for now, we will be refunding the tickets — so please look out for updates from your point of purchase. Thanks as always for the love and support, and look forward to seeing you soon.”

Over the past few weeks, the former One Direction member has been teasing a musical return while sharing updates on his sobriety and what he’s been up to in the time since his debut solo album, LP1, arrived in 2019.

“I’ve been making an album for a change, which is quite fun,” he told iFL TV ahead of a boxing match in London back in May. “It’s been good, I’m excited to bring it out, and I definitely want to tour this time, which is unusual. Because, I wasn’t sure I was going to tour for a long time. I was kind of over it a little bit, but I’m really excited to get back out on the road and go and see all the fans. It’s gonna be fun.”

