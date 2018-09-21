Watch Liam Payne, French Montana’s Late-Night Adventure in ‘First Time’ Video

Liam Payne and French Montana go on a nighttime adventure through New York City in the video for “First Time.” The simmering R&B collaboration is the lead single off Payne’s debut EP of the same name.

The simmering R&B single has Payne and French Montana in peak seduction mode, cooing sweet nothings while driving through the city’s neon lights and walking down rain-dampened streets. As they traverse busy streets and subway stations, Payne makes eyes at a shaggy-haired paramour.

Payne signed a solo deal with Republic Records a year after One Direction announced their indefinite hiatus. He had a Top 10 hit last year with the Quavo-assisted “Strip That Down.” He has also paired up with Zedd, Rita Ora and J Balvin for one-off releases. He released his four-track debut EP First Time last month.