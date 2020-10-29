Liam Payne, Dixie D’Amelio Placed on ‘Naughty List’ in New Holiday Song

Liam Payne has teamed up with Dixie D’Amelio for new holiday song, “Naughty List.” On the pop track, which opens with sleigh bells befitting the season, the former One Direction member and the singer/TikTok star playfully sing about getting swept up in the heat of the moment in the midst of winter holiday celebrations.

“Now we’re on the Naughty List/Must’ve been the way we kissed/Santa saw the things we did/And put us on the Naughty List,” they sing on the chorus. “Underneath the mistletoe/We were supposed to take it slow/Baby you’re my favorite gift/Now we’re on the naughty list.”

“It feels good to share new music with you after so long, especially something fun after the crazy year we’ve all had!,” Payne tweeted.

Earlier this year, Payne teamed up with Alesso to drop the video for their single, “Midnight.” Payne released his debut album, LP1, last December. He launched his series The LP Show in July via Veeps. The next episode, ACT 3: The Halloween Special, premieres on Saturday.