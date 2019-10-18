Liam Payne Announces Debut Solo Album ‘LP1’

One Direction’s Liam Payne will release his debut album, LP1, on December 6th via Capitol Records. The full-length album arrives a year after his EP The First Time.

LP1 will include the singles he has been releasing since 2017, including “Strip That Down” featuring Quavo, “Stack It Up” featuring A Boogie Wit da Hoodie and “For You” with Rita Ora, which previously appeared on the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack. The album ends with a nod to the holiday season with “All I Want (For Christmas),” which does not seem to be a cover of Mariah Carey’s 1994 classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

“I’ve had so many amazing experiences over the last few years that I’ve used as inspiration for this record,” Payne wrote in a statement. “It’s been a real labor of love. I’ve worked with some incredibly talented people in the studio to produce an album that truly represents me which I’m very proud of. Your support means the world to me and I can’t wait for you all to hear it.”

In an interview with Jessie Ware’s podcast Table Manners, Payne opened up about how staying in One Direction “would’ve killed” him. Over the first couple of years following the band announcement of an indefinite hiatus, Payne spent time focusing on his son Bear. “You’re either going to end up a crazy child star who dies at whatever age, or you’re going to live life and actually get on with it,” he said.

LP1 Track List:

1. “Stack It Up” (feat. A Boogie Wit da Hoodie)

2. “Remember”3. “Heart Meet Break”

4. “Hips Don’t Lie”

5. “Tell Your Friends”

6. “Say It All”

7. “Rude Hours”

8. “Live Forever (with Cheat Codes)”

9. “Weekend”

10. “Both Ways”11. “Strip That Down” (feat. Quavo)

12. “For You” (Fifty Shades Freed) (with Rita Ora)

13. “Familiar” (with J Balvin)

14. “Polaroid” (with Jonas Blue & Lennon Stella)

15. “Get Low” (with Zedd)

16. “Bedroom Floor”

17. “All I Want (For Christmas)”