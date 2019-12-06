Watch Liam Payne, Cheat Codes’ Seaside ‘Live Forever’ Video

Liam Payne and Cheat Codes have unveiled the beach-set video for their collaboration “Live Forever.” Payne released his debut album LP1 today.

On the romantic track, Payne sings about how the person he loves makes him want to “live forever.” The video was directed by pair Similar but Different on Isle of Wight. Payne is seen mostly shirtless going between the beach and water. Other scenes feature him levitating or doing donuts in the car with Cheat Codes.

Payne launched his career as a member of One Direction nearly a decade ago. The band announced their hiatus in early 2016, and Payne started his solo career in 2017 with the Quavo-assisted single “Strip That Down.” He has released several collaborations and solo singles since, including the Rita Ora duet “For You” from 50 Shades Freed. LP1, released Friday, is his first official full-length album and follows his 2018 EP First Time.