Hear Liam Payne Ponder Ways to ‘Stack It Up’ on New Song

Liam Payne has released his first new single of the year, the Ed Sheeran-penned “Stack It Up.” A Boogie wit da Hoodie also features on the money-hungry new single.

Above a midtempo beat, Payne desires more for himself. “If you wanna stack it up, man/You gotta work for it/Ain’t nobody gonna be doin’ it for ya,” he sings on the catchy hook. A Boogie shares similar sentiments, worried that he wouldn’t be able to keep his girl if he weren’t rich.

Payne said of his new song in a statement, “I’m so happy to be releasing my new single and for you all to finally hear it. Me and Boogie had so much fun doing it. This is a song I’m really proud of and I can’t wait to show you what’s coming next”

Payne made his solo debut two years after One Direction announced their indefinite hiatus. His debut single was the Quavo-assisted, Ed Sheeran-penned “Strip That Down.” He has also collaborated with Rita Ora, Zedd, Jonas Blue and J Balvin. In 2018, he released his debut EP First Time. He had originally planned on releasing his debut solo album in late 2018, but decided to hold off. At press time, Payne has yet to reveal further plans for his full-length debut.