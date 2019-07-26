Liam Gallagher Meditates on Regret on Emotional Single ‘Once’

Liam Gallagher has released another track off his upcoming solo album Why Me? Why Not. The new single, “Once,” is a poignant acoustic ballad about regret and making the most of your one shot.

The poetic lyrics take center stage on the song, with Gallagher crooning, “I think it’s true what they say/ That the dream is borrowed/ You give it back tomorrow/ Minus the sorrow/ And the pain she just comes in to break up the daydream/ Her knife edge is waving/ To keep from feeling the same thing.”

It’s an emotional song with a lot of resonance and Gallagher knows it. “‘Once’ is one of the best songs I’ve ever had the pleasure to be part of, and believe you me I’ve sang on many a great tune,” the musician wrote on Twitter. “I hope you enjoy it as much as I do.”

Why Me? Why Not., the musician’s second solo album, is out September 20th via Warner Records. He’s so previously released two tracks off the album, “Shockwave” and “The River.” The album is a collaboration with producers Andrew Wyatt and Greg Kurstin, who both worked on his last effort As You Were.

“I’m buzzing,” Gallagher said in a statement. “Buzzing to be alive, buzzing to be making tunes, raring to go. It’s nice to be back with some new music because it means I can get out there, play some gigs and give some people some stick because that is what I do. Let’s face it, it’s boring without me.”

Gallagher’s documentary film AS IT WAS, directed by Gavin Fitzgerald and Charlie Lightening, will be released in the U.S. to coincide with the album. He will also open for The Who on several October dates of their North American tour, with the stops running from October 9th in San Francisco through October 24th in Hollywood.