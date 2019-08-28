Watch Liam Gallagher Face His Past in ‘One of Us’ Video

Nostalgia is at the center of Liam Gallagher’s new video for his single “One of Us.” The concept for the black and white clip was written by Stephen Knight, creator of Peaky Blinders, while the show’s season five director Anthony Byrne stepped into the director’s chair.

In the video, Gallagher can be seen walking through a sweeping field in the English countryside, where he comes across an array of childhood photographs at the top of a hill. The singer appears at several ages throughout the clip, finding himself seated beside his teenage self, then his childhood self. The end of the video brings Gallagher into an empty warehouse, where he seems to reconcile with his past.

The song, co-written with Andrew Wyatt, features Liam’s son Gene Gallagher on bongos and Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Nick Zinner on guitar. It references Oasis’ classic song “Live Forever” and Gallagher has said the track is about connection. “‘One of Us’ is about family, friendship and a sense of belonging,” Gallagher said in a statement when the song originally dropped. “I love the groove and the gospel outro. It reminds me of The Sweet Inspirations.”

“One of Us” will appear on Gallagher’s upcoming second solo album, Why Me? Why Not., which is out September 20th via Warner Records. The album is a collaboration with Wyatt and Greg Kurstin, who both worked on Gallagher’s last effort As You Were.

Gallagher’s documentary film AS IT WAS, directed by Gavin Fitzgerald and Charlie Lightening, will be released in the U.S. to coincide with the album in September. The musician will also open for The Who on several October dates of their North American tour, with the stops running from October 9th in San Francisco through October 24th in Hollywood, before heading out on a European headlining run.